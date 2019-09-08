|
Henry "Hank" Wojtkielewicz, age 85, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Mary's East.
He was born in Erie, Pa. on April 5, 1934, a son of the late Joseph and Clara Koscielniak Wojtkielewicz.
He was a graduate of East High School and was the owner / operator of the former Maria's Pizza on West 38th Street and then opened and operated Hanky Panky's in Erie for many years with his companion, Patty. Hank loved his cats and dogs over the years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Edward H. "Ward" Wojkielewicz and a sister-in-law, Emily Figurski.
He is survived by his companion of over 35 years, Patricia Yambor; three children, Debbie, Michele, and Michael; a sister, Dorothy Orlemanski and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Services were held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St., Erie.
Memorials may be made to Orphan Angels, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505 or the A.N.N.A. Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 8, 2019