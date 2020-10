Henry Holcombe, III, a/k/a "Foot," age 72, of Erie, died at home, on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born in Gilbertown, Ala., on July 18, 1948, son of the late Chaney Larkin and Henry Holcombe II.Henry had six living children that he claimed and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he didn't know.We mourn the man he should have been.Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits