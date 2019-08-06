Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Runser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry J. Hank Runser


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry J. Hank Runser Obituary
Henry J. "Hank" Runser, age 90, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Erie, on April 7, 1929, son of the late Nicholas and Mary Moritz Runser.

Hank was a dedicated and loving husband and father. He was an accomplished fiddle player and played with several bands over the years. Hank enjoyed a full and blessed life with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Emily; son, Howard; daughters, Betty and Karen; and family and friends.

A private Graveside Service was held at the convenience of the family at Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now