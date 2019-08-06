|
Henry J. "Hank" Runser, age 90, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie, on April 7, 1929, son of the late Nicholas and Mary Moritz Runser.
Hank was a dedicated and loving husband and father. He was an accomplished fiddle player and played with several bands over the years. Hank enjoyed a full and blessed life with his family.
He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Emily; son, Howard; daughters, Betty and Karen; and family and friends.
A private Graveside Service was held at the convenience of the family at Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 6, 2019