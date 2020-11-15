1/1
Henry J. Michalak
Henry J. Michalak, age 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the evening of Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Henry was born in Erie, Pa. in July 1927, the son of the late Stanislaus and Anna Michalak.

He graduated from Erie City Tech were he studied Automotive Mechanics. Henry went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his tour of duty in the military, he went on to work in automotive service field and the consumer finance business for Seaboard Loan Co. After working for other employers for a few years he decided to open his own automotive service business in the early 1960s. He owned and operated many different businesses including the Chestnut Street Marina, Michalak United Service, Michalak Tire and Michalak Marine.

Henry loved the water and boating. He was a founding member of the Commodore Perry Yacht Club and was proud of his contribution to the construction of the club. He always had a boat even in his later years and enjoyed every moment he spent on the water. He passed on that love to his family.

Family was his most important asset, and he instilled in his sons a work ethic that was one of his greatest gifts. Even thought he was always busy with operating his businesses, he always had time for his family. He never missed a dinner with the family and you could always count on him being at any activities that his sons were in.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Marion (Saeger) Michalak. He was also preceded by his siblings Irene Felix, Lillian Navecki, Evelyn Boric, Dorothy Michalak and Leonard Michalak, and his daughter-in-law Mary Anne Michalak also preceded him.

Henry is survived by his sons, John, David and Paul Michalak. His grandchild Jessica Michalak and her wife Cortney. He also is survived by his great-grandchildren Henry and Saeger Michalak as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family of Henry would like to thank the staff of Elmwood Gardens Presbyterian Lodge for the love and care that they have shown these last few months. You made his life full of joy and comfort.

The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Interment services will be private at the Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, located at 1507 Grim Dr., Erie, PA 16501, or to a charity of one's choice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
