Henry James Hank Hain
1939 - 2020
Henry James "Hank" Hain, 81, passed away in McHenry, Illinois, on August 29, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. Hank was born on August 10, 1939, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of John F. and Imogene (Jean) Sperry Hain.

He grew up in Erie where he attended Cathedral Prep High School, and after graduating in 1957, he joined the Navy and proudly served as a radar technician on the USS Allen M. Sumner. During his time on the Sumner he traveled the world, making a port call in Rome where he met Pope John XXIII and participated in the blockade of Cuba in 1962. After returning to Erie upon completion of his service, he moved to Illinois in 1972 where he met his future wife, Joan Vonesh, and married her in 1978 at St. Mary's Church in Riverside, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, his children John (Cathy) Hain of Fairport, New York and Amy Hain of Chicago, Illinois, his grandchildren, AJ and Sophie Hain, his brother, James (Judy) Hain of Erie, Pennsylvania, his sister-in-law, Lynn (Dr. Edwin) Harris of Riverside, Illinois, his brother-in-law, Michael Bensur of Lake City, Pennsylvania, as well as 23 nieces and nephews across the country.

Hank worked for over 40 years in management of several rubber and plastic parts companies throughout Illinois and Wisconsin, but never lost the love of his hometown of Erie. His enjoyed completing his crossword puzzle every morning, following his favorite teams - the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, and the Northwestern Wildcats - and loved playing cards with his family and friends. Hank's greatest pleasure was spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, but also his extended family, including nephews Jay (Kari) Harris and Greg (Belinda) Harris and nieces Tricia (Marc) Mitchell and Tracy (Chuck) Neitzel and their children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jean Hain, his father-in-law and mother in-law, Cyril and Virginia Vonesh, his brothers, John Hain, Raymond (Pat) Hain, and Jerry (Sharon) Hain, his sisters, Elizabeth Hain, Patricia (Tony) Czarnecki, and Mary Jean Bensur, and his brother-in-law, James Vonesh.

Visitation was held from 4 – 8 p.m., on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL 60050. A Funeral Mass was said for Henry at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 N. Richmond Road in McHenry. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery with military honors.

Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the Hain Family. Any questions, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
3
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
SEP
3
Interment
St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 31, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Take Care
Shannon & Julie Duran
Friend
September 2, 2020
Dear Hain Family,
Our thoughts are with you during the week of memories and services to honor your husband, father, and grandfather. We extend our deepest sympathy and offer our continuing support in the coming days. With love from George and Donna Brink Fox
Donna Fox
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carolyn Mauterer
September 1, 2020
Joan,John,Amy

So sorry for your loss
Hank was so blessed to have you by his side.He was a great husband,father and brother!
He will be greatly missed.

Jim & Judy
James Hain
Family
September 1, 2020
Very sorry to hear, condolences to you and your family, Pat Mitchell and family
Pat Mitchell
September 1, 2020
Dear Joan
Very sorry to hear of the loss of your husband. Thinking of you at this time with special graces.
Mary Gaylord
Friend
September 1, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
