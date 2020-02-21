|
Henry Jon Harvey passed away peacefully, after a lengthy battle with dementia, on Thursday, February 13th, in Detroit, Mich.
Jon was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Little, his mother, Dorothy Zaun (nee Gordon), as well as two sons-in-law: Mark Little and John Smith.
Jon is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marian Harvey (nee Seyboldt). He is further survived by his daughters: Robin Chamblin (Donald) of Erie, Pa., Dawn Browne (Dennis) of Erie, Pa., and Larissa Smith of Erie, Pa., by his two grandsons, Michael Browne of Washington, D.C., and Shawn Browne of Hermosa Beach, Calif., and his brother E. Miles Harvey, of Coronado, Calif.
Jon was born on August 27, 1938 in Miami Beach, Florida, but would soon move to Erie, Pa., the place he always called home.
He was a 1956 graduate of Academy High School, where he performed in a vocal quartet called The 4 Jays. Jon worked in the recycling/used textile industry all his life and traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada for trade shows and lecturing. Jon, along with his wife Marian, were active in operating an active and successful animal rescue program in Detroit. Jon was passionate about cars, boats, kites, race cars, and waters such as the Detroit River and Lakes Erie and Michigan, and the great city of Detroit as a whole, where he had lived for nearly 30 years. Jon will be deeply missed for his charisma, his quick wit and humor, his hard-working attitude and most of all the generosity that always motivated him in every part of his life.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504, on Sunday, February 23rd from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will be held there on Monday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. and the burial will be Tuesday, February 25th, 10:00 a.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Metro Area Animal Adoption Association, 269 Walker St. #232, Detroit, MI 48207
