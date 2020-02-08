|
|
Henry L. "Butch" Thompson, Jr., age 70, of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Erie, on May 28, 1949, son of the late Henry L., Sr. and Alice (Seely) Thompson.
Butch was Vietnam War veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Army. He was employed by the former International Paper Co. for many years prior to his retirement. Butch was a member of Perry-Keystone Lodge #392 F. & A.M. where he had served as a Past Master. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #340 in Pensacola, Fla. Butch was an avid hunter and enjoyed golfing.
In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Thompson; and his second wife, Mary Thompson.
Survivors include five children: Henry L. Thompson III, John L. Thompson, John H. Thompson, Jamie Goldstrohm (David) and Rayna Thompson; three brothers: David Thompson (Deb), Mark Thompson (Pat) and Daryl Thompson; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The American Legion, Carl Neff Post #571 Military Honor Guard will render full military honors at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 8, 2020