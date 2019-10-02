|
Henry Lee "Hank" Dickens, age 70, of Erie, passed away peacefully, following an extended illness, on Friday, September 27, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Henry was born in Homerville, Georgia, on February 18, 1949. He is the son of Ernest Dickens and the late Lucille Jackson Dickens.
Henry was a graduate of East High School in Erie, Pennsylvania in 1969, where he was enthusiastic about the fine art of drawing. Following high school, he was a dedicated machinist with Kaiser Aluminum for more than 20 years, and was subsequently employed at Erie Malleable until retirement. Henry enjoyed spending time with his children. He was an avid fisherman and traveler, and took pleasure in other hobbies.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Ernestine "Tina" Dickens, Mary Louise Dickens, a brother, John Fitzgerald Dickens, and a nephew, Dyrral Dickens.
Henry is survived by his beloved wife, Gwenetta Dickens and children: two daughters, Henrietta Beason and Jasmine Dickens, a son, Justin Dickens, and two stepsons, Antoun "Tony" and Crafton "Vale" Moore, all of Erie, Pennsylvania.
Those left to cherish their memories of him are: his father, Ernest Dickens, six brothers, David (Charmaine) Dickens, Ernest Dickens, Jr., Larry Dickens, Edward Dickens, Curtis (Carol) Dickens and Anthony (Sherry) Dickens, and two sisters, Annette (Charles) Bowles, and Loretta Dickens.
He is further survived by several aunts and uncles, seventeen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Family and friends will be received at the House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, 155 East 21st Street, Erie, Pennsylvania, on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m., with the Reverend Michael Coles officiating.
Interment will follow in the Erie Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, Erie.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 2, 2019