Henry Tom House, 80, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born on June 30, 1940, in Heidelberg, Miss., to the late Robert Lee House and Mammie Dase House.
Growing up he was a faithful member and Deacon of Shady Grove Baptist Church and drove the South Side High School Bus.
After meeting the love of his life, he moved and lived in Erie, Pa. with his wife of 57 years, Mrs. Helen Joyce (Walker) House and five children, Kimberly (Onesimus) Green, Talberly (Patriece) House, Trenia (House) Woods, Chemba (House) Loman, and Zoe House.
He worked and retired from General Electric as a Crane Operator and also a Jitney Driver. After his retirement he drove the Community Country Day School Bus.
As one of the founding members of Mount Ebal Missionary Baptist Church, he was very active as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, Church bus driver and Men's Gospel choir. His favorite song was "I Love the Lord, He Heard My Cry!"
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters, two nephews and one Goddaughter.
He leaves to cherish in his memories, a loving wife, five children, three sisters, one brother, ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, aunts and uncles, nieces, and nephews, three Godchildren and many other family members and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; the home going celebration will be private for the family, with Rev. Floyd McClure eulogizing. Interment will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.