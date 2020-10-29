1/2
Henry Tom House
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Tom House, 80, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born on June 30, 1940, in Heidelberg, Miss., to the late Robert Lee House and Mammie Dase House.

Growing up he was a faithful member and Deacon of Shady Grove Baptist Church and drove the South Side High School Bus.

After meeting the love of his life, he moved and lived in Erie, Pa. with his wife of 57 years, Mrs. Helen Joyce (Walker) House and five children, Kimberly (Onesimus) Green, Talberly (Patriece) House, Trenia (House) Woods, Chemba (House) Loman, and Zoe House.

He worked and retired from General Electric as a Crane Operator and also a Jitney Driver. After his retirement he drove the Community Country Day School Bus.

As one of the founding members of Mount Ebal Missionary Baptist Church, he was very active as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, Church bus driver and Men's Gospel choir. His favorite song was "I Love the Lord, He Heard My Cry!"

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters, two nephews and one Goddaughter.

He leaves to cherish in his memories, a loving wife, five children, three sisters, one brother, ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, aunts and uncles, nieces, and nephews, three Godchildren and many other family members and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; the home going celebration will be private for the family, with Rev. Floyd McClure eulogizing. Interment will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.

your Son-in-law,

Marcus
Onesimus Green
Son
October 28, 2020
KIMBERLY GREEN
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved