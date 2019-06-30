|
Herald "Hal" Donald Green, Jr., 88 years old, passed away on June 25th, at Hospice House of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Va. He was born in McKeesport, Pa., to the late Herald Donald Green, Sr. and Hellena Burndetta Green.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Betty Bossart Green; and sister, Burnadette Green.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Mary Alice Green; his daughter, Laura Green Quatela; son-in-law, Dr. Vito Quatela; and grandchildren, Olivia, Charles "Chase," and Francesca Quatela, all of Webster, N.Y.; brother, R.T. "Tim" Green; and sister-in-law, Karyl Green of The Villages, Fla.; brother-in-law, Sam DeLiberto of The Plains, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Polly and Peggy Cook of Beckley, W.Va.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ben and Shirley Cook of Daniels, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
An alumnus of the University of Pittsburgh, Hal graduated from the Baltimore College of Dentistry of the University of Maryland in 1956. He served in active duty in the United States Public Health Service from 1956-1960, and from 1960-1998 in inactive reserves. He began a private dental practice in Erie, Pa. in 1960 and retired in 1994.
Hal was a founding member of the Northwest Pennsylvania Cleft Palate Institute in 1971, and founded Professionals United for New Concepts in Health (PUNCH) in Erie in 1973. In 1975, he received the Kluth Award from the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health. He was a member of the honorary education fraternity Phi Delta Kappa, and the International College of Dentists. He served as Adjunct Professor of Dentistry at Case Western Reserve University from 1988-1990, and as a staff member of Hamot and St. Vincent's Hospitals in Erie from 1965-1994.
He was a trustee of Edinboro University from 1972-1987, chairing its board from 1984-1987. At the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Erie, he served as deacon, elder, and trustee from 1960-1990. After moving to Charlottesville in 2005, he joined the Nurture Committee of Meadows Presbyterian Church there. He was a charter member of Central Virginia Woodturners. He put his woodworking skills to use by making hundreds of crosses and quietly handing them out with the poem "A Cross in My Pocket." A former pastor described Hal's faith as "a way of living: seeking justice, loving mercy, and walking humbly."
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27th, at 2 p.m., at Meadows Presbyterian Church, with a reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. Hal's family is grateful for the outstanding and compassionate care provided by the UVA Health System and Hospice of the Piedmont.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or https://www.hospiceofthepiedmont.org/donate-online-now, or to the HUGS Foundation, 973 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607, or https://www.helpusgivesmiles.org/donate-now.
.org/donate-online-now" target="_blank">https://www.ho.org/donate-online-now, or to the HUGS Foundation, 973 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607, or https://www.helpusgivesmiles.org/donate-now. HUGS is a medical ministry of Hal's son-in-law, Vito that focuses on correcting congenital ear and facial deformities of children living the Andean States, Guatemala, Vietnam, and other areas of high incidence.
