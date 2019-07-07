|
Herbert C. Allen, 94, of Corry, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 9, 1924 in Union City, a son of Charles H. Allen and Ora Davenport Allen.
He married Sara Thompson on August 9, 1947 she preceded him in death on July 16, 2015.
He attended Union City Schools and served his country during World War II with the US Navy as a 3rd Class Gunners Mate from September 1942 until October 1946.
Herbert was employed as a welder at General Electric and was a member of U.E. 506.
He was member of the Masonic Lodge and was a 32nd Degree Mason, and was also a member of the American Legion.
Hebert enjoyed hunting, fishing, fixing things, spending time with his children and grandchildren, taking trips with his wife, and visiting his old navel comrades.
He is survived by a daughter, Elaine Silka and her husband Paul of Union City; two sons, Carl Allen of Corry and Keith H. Allen and his wife Rhonda of Corry; seven grandchildren, Matthew Allen and his wife Holly, Brian Allen and his fiancé Amy, Audra Daniels and her husband Jerry, Andy Allen and his wife Ashley, Teresa Stippich and her husband Will, Michelle Barto and her husband Jody, and Nicholaus Silka and his wife Melissa; eleven great-grandchildren, Baylie, Arizona, Sahara, Jasper, Ruby, Pearl, Coletin, Madelin, Taylor, Lucas, and Liam; and "brother", Dick McGuire of Waterford.
In addition to his wife; he was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Opal McGuire, Ethel Bagley, Leora Miller, Lyle Allen, Melvin Allen, and Floyd Allen.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Monday, July 8th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Lea Guiney, officiating.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Union City with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers memory donations may be made in Herbert's memory to American Legion Post 237, 9225 US Hwy 6, Union City, PA16438
