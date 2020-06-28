Herbert Edward Anderson Sr., 89, went to be with the Lord, on June 22, 2020. He died peacefully at his winter residence in Goodyear, Arizona, surrounded in love by his devoted wife, two daughters and his son-in-law.
Affectionately known as "Big Herb" he was born in Erie County to Reed and Treva Mae VanDyke Anderson.
In 1947, while on a hayride, he met the love of his life Dolores Ann Jankowski. They married in 1949 and raised seven children: Herbert Jr. (Pamela) Anderson, Dale Anderson, Marguerite (William) Heintz, Phyllis Anderson and Elaine Redinger.
He is survived by his sister Vera Romesburg, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sons Mark and Joseph Anderson and his beloved companion Pepe.
At a young age he worked for several trucking companies eventually working 41 plus years for Mayer Brothers Construction Co. as an operating engineer.
He was a humble man; his engaging smile and gorgeous sea blue eyes reflected his beautiful soul. Kind, compassionate and lover of all animals, he was always bringing home strays or letting his children keep their finds even if his wife said no. His generosity to family, friends and strangers defined him. He loved spending winters in Arizona, where he had many wonderful friends. He loved auctions, cruising the Caribbean, Classic country music, taking road trips to find discarded treasures, Las Vegas with his wife and most importantly he loved to work.
"Papa, the Man the Myth, the Legend."
Friends may call on Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., and are invited to services there Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Thank you to Hospice of the Valley and the many friends and neighbors for their love and support. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 9435 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345, or to the charity of one's choice.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Affectionately known as "Big Herb" he was born in Erie County to Reed and Treva Mae VanDyke Anderson.
In 1947, while on a hayride, he met the love of his life Dolores Ann Jankowski. They married in 1949 and raised seven children: Herbert Jr. (Pamela) Anderson, Dale Anderson, Marguerite (William) Heintz, Phyllis Anderson and Elaine Redinger.
He is survived by his sister Vera Romesburg, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sons Mark and Joseph Anderson and his beloved companion Pepe.
At a young age he worked for several trucking companies eventually working 41 plus years for Mayer Brothers Construction Co. as an operating engineer.
He was a humble man; his engaging smile and gorgeous sea blue eyes reflected his beautiful soul. Kind, compassionate and lover of all animals, he was always bringing home strays or letting his children keep their finds even if his wife said no. His generosity to family, friends and strangers defined him. He loved spending winters in Arizona, where he had many wonderful friends. He loved auctions, cruising the Caribbean, Classic country music, taking road trips to find discarded treasures, Las Vegas with his wife and most importantly he loved to work.
"Papa, the Man the Myth, the Legend."
Friends may call on Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., and are invited to services there Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Thank you to Hospice of the Valley and the many friends and neighbors for their love and support. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 9435 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345, or to the charity of one's choice.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.