Herbert Frank Jacobs, of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. and Denver, Colo., passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, due to complications caused by COVID-19.
An extraordinary man, Herb lavished his family and friends with love and told them countless jokes. Herb was born in Erie, Pa. and attended Cathedral Prep High School. He lost his father at 12 years old, yet went on to be the first in his family to attend college, where he studied history at Colgate University. Herb was a successful commercial banker for over 30 years in New York City, and spent two years establishing a presence for Manufacturer's Trust in London, England. Later in his career, he taught finance at New York University. He played poker with fellow commuters, and even the Conductor, every day to and from work. Rumor has it that he chose a job far away from home to give him more time to play cards. He also loved to play golf and tennis, tend to his garden and play practical jokes.
Herb was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Herbert Frank Jacobs Senior and Katherine Dahlquist Jacobs.
He is survived by his children, Katie Jacobs Stanton of Los Altos, Calif. and Timothy Jacobs of Los Angeles, Calif.; grandchildren, Ellie Stanton, Caleigh Stanton and Declan Stanton; and his girlfriend, Pat Smith of Denver, Colo.
Given the current pandemic, his family held a videoconference to celebrate the memories of Herb and will have a formal burial at the Anshe Hesed Cemetery in Erie, Pa. later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this effort: https://www.gofundme.com/f/GivingDignity/. to ensure no-one dies alone during this difficult time.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020