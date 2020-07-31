Local Architect Passes
Herbert G. Kern Jr., age 88, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
He was born in Meadville, Pa., on August 25, 1931 son of the late Herbert G. and Mary C. (Baldauf) Kern Sr
Herbert was a 1949 graduate of Cathedral Prep and also earned his degree in Architecture from the University of Notre Dame. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1954 and 1955. He was a partner in the firm Gray, Weber, Kern and MacKrell and never officially retired, keeping his license current until his passing. His unique style of architecture can be seen throughout the city of Erie. He also enjoyed writing and pontificating, being very proud to have written several books over the years. Herbert was especially fond of two that were published; Sally and Me along with Going Home.
During his spare time Herbert enjoyed model trains and building outbuildings on the family property. He was very devoted to helping others through his work with the Erie City Mission and many other non-profit agencies. Herbert was a longtime friend of Bill W.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sally Rae (Ford) Kern in 2006 and also his brother Edward Kern.
Herbert is survived by his loving children, son Matthew Ford Kern (Mischa) of Falls Church, Va.; daughter Carolyn Knox (James); son Thomas Kern ( Karin); son David Kern (Christine) all of Erie. Herb is also the proud grandfather of Rae Anne Grygier (Robert) of Erie and Kristen Drab (Joshua) of Kernersville, N.C. Four great-grandchildren Samantha, Robbie, Jake and Saxton are the fourth generation of Herb's living legacy. A very dear friend Missy Watkins of the last several years also survives. Special thanks go out to the VNA Hospice staff who were so kind to Herbert and the family.
Visitation will be held at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, West Ridge 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave) on Sunday, August 2nd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. CDC guidelines will be observed: face masks, social distancing, and capacity limits of 25 people at a time. A private funeral service will be on Monday, August 3rd at 10 a.m. with Fr. Michael Ferrick presiding. The service can be viewed on the Burton Quinn Scott Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematory,Inc
. Private inurnment will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Erie City Mission P.O. Box 407 Erie, PA 16512.
