Herbert L. "Herb" Carr, age 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born in Sharon, Pa. on September 18, 1935, son of the late Cecil and Helen Flannery Carr.
Herb graduated from Strong Vincent High School before enlisting with the US Army where he served as a paratrooper. He was employed with Zurn Industries for many years before beginning his own business, Patti's Pizza. He began the business in 1971 with his wife and namesake for the business. Herb was a hard worker who had a good heart and loved dogs. When he was young, he met Patricia and they were together for 60 years. His daughter, Kim recalls once, while sitting in the car with her mother, as her father was walking back toward them, Patricia's eyes were on him, said "he still makes my heart skip a beat" in a low voice.
Herb loved sports and loved to watch his kids and grandkids play. He loved marshmallow, Stefanelli's Mallow Cups were a favorite. He was a fan of Andrea Bocelli, and enjoyed golfing, games of chance and especially time spent with his family. He never learned to swim and was always cold. Herb could be spotted any hot summer day wearing a coat while running errands. Patricia passed away three years ago, and his life changed profoundly; his constant companion and confidant was gone forever. And now that Herb is finally at peace, his family can take some small solace.
In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Young Carr in 2017; and one sister, Barb.
Survivors include his children, Kim Maillie, Scott Carr (Jennifer), Steve Carr (Stacey) and Valerie Cote; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
At Herb's request, no calling hours or services will be observed. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
