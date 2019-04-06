|
|
Herbert L. "Herb" Combs, Sr., 91, of Union City, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born in Union City on August 11, 1927, the son of the late Belle Racy. He graduated from Union City High School in the class of 1944.
Herb served in the US Army during WWII and the Korean War as a M/Sgt. In his early years, he worked at Ahl's Green House and at GE. He retired in 1985 as Postmaster of the Union City Post Office after 36 years employment with the US Postal Service.
He was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Union City Volunteer Fire Department, Sportsmans Club, American Legion and Lions Club.
Herb was very active in the community where he volunteered for the UC Food Pantry and Food Share Program, Meals on Wheels, UC Borough Recreation and Parks Commission, and the UC Alumni Association where he served as past President. He was a mentor to many with his involvement in Volunteers in Probation and boy scouts where he helped young men earn their Eagle Scout badge. He was secretary of the UC Elderly and Handicap Association which operates the Manly Heights Senior Living Apartments. He also served as Secretary/Treasurer of the UC Community House Association. Herb was selected as UC Citizen of the Year in 1968 and Grand Marshall of the UC Homecoming Parade in 2005. For his many years of service to the community, he was inducted into the UC Wall of Achievement in 2008.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Combs; a sister, Jean Hunter; brother-in-law Roy Hunter; nephew, Larry Hunter and son-in-law, David Cywinski.
Herb is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sophie Gronostaj Combs. He is further survived by three sons, Herbert, Ronald and Darrell (Cindi) Combs; two daughters, Mary Ann (John) Burge and Nancy Cywinski; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main St., Union City, on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 9 Third Ave., Union City with Fr. F. Thomas Suppa and Fr. Dennis Martin officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow at St. Teresa's Cemetery, Union City. In lieu of flowers, donations in Herb's memory may be made to the St. Teresa's Restoration Fund, 9 Third Ave, Union City, PA 16438.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 6, 2019