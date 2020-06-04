Herbert M. Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert M. Brown, 90, of Erie, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. He was born in Fairview, Pa., son of the late Paul and Susie Platz Brown.

Herbert served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, family gatherings, home improvement projects, and gardening. He was also a 50-year member of the Fairview Presbyterian Church, where he served as a trustee for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dora Alice Brown; his sisters, Helen Shampine, Marian Jacobs, Edith McCray, Charlotte Rudler; and his brother, Wilber; son-in-law, Charles Palmer; and great-grandson, Joseph Palmer.

Herbert is survived by his daughter, Debra Brown Palmer of Harlem, Ga.; grandson, Bryan Palmer of Casa Grande, Ariz.; granddaughter, Haley Holmes of Grovetown, Ga.; four great-grandchildren, Savannah, Alessia, Dominick, and Sydney; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private and arrangements were made by the Van Matre Funeral Home of Waterford, Pa. Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Matre Funeral Home
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved