Herbert M. Brown, 90, of Erie, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. He was born in Fairview, Pa., son of the late Paul and Susie Platz Brown.
Herbert served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, family gatherings, home improvement projects, and gardening. He was also a 50-year member of the Fairview Presbyterian Church, where he served as a trustee for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dora Alice Brown; his sisters, Helen Shampine, Marian Jacobs, Edith McCray, Charlotte Rudler; and his brother, Wilber; son-in-law, Charles Palmer; and great-grandson, Joseph Palmer.
Herbert is survived by his daughter, Debra Brown Palmer of Harlem, Ga.; grandson, Bryan Palmer of Casa Grande, Ariz.; granddaughter, Haley Holmes of Grovetown, Ga.; four great-grandchildren, Savannah, Alessia, Dominick, and Sydney; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private and arrangements were made by the Van Matre Funeral Home of Waterford, Pa. Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 4, 2020.