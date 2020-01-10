|
|
Herbert Rubinfield, age 89, previously from Erie, died peacefully on January 4, 2020, in Florida.
Herb was originally from Pittsburgh, Pa., served in the U.S. Navy, and then moved to Erie after marrying his wife Jessie of 67 years. He and Jessie owned Fisher Jewelers for 55 years and he is known by most in town as "The King of Diamonds."
Herb was one of a kind, a special man of great integrity and many talents. He was generous, kind and loved by all who met him. He worked tirelessly for the year after year, raising funds and doing the yearly Jello Jump. He had a sharp wit, great sense of humor and made all who met him feel like family.
In addition to his wife, Jessie, he is survived by his children, Michael Rubinfield and girlfriend, Diana Insignares, his daughter, Sheri Hirschberg and her husband, Paul and his granddaughter, Sunny Hirschberg.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Anshe Hessed Education Fund, 5401 Old Zuck Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 10, 2020