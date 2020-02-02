|
Herbert W. Simmers, age 70, of Erie, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at UPMC Hamot Hospital. He was born July 22, 1949 in Punxsutawney, Pa., a son of the late Herbert L. and Arbutus Rainey Simmers.
Herbert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in Vietnam. He was a truck driver all of his life and enjoyed his work at Country Fair. He was a member of the Pulaski Club, was a people person and loved to dance.
In addition to his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by his wife of more than 38 years, Helen Simmers, a brother, Bruce Simmers and a daughter, Mary Jean Young.
He is survived by his very special friend, Betty Luke; sister, Stella (Martin) Zeigler; brothers, John and Jimmy (Dottie) Simmers; and his children, Herbert W. Simmer, Jr., Tommy, Barbie, Adam, Sue, Nancy, Butch, James, Bobby and Chris. He is further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Private services were held for the family. Arrangements were handled by Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
