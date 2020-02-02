Home

Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Herbert W. Simmers Obituary
Herbert W. Simmers, age 70, of Erie, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at UPMC Hamot Hospital. He was born July 22, 1949 in Punxsutawney, Pa., a son of the late Herbert L. and Arbutus Rainey Simmers.

Herbert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in Vietnam. He was a truck driver all of his life and enjoyed his work at Country Fair. He was a member of the Pulaski Club, was a people person and loved to dance.

In addition to his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by his wife of more than 38 years, Helen Simmers, a brother, Bruce Simmers and a daughter, Mary Jean Young.

He is survived by his very special friend, Betty Luke; sister, Stella (Martin) Zeigler; brothers, John and Jimmy (Dottie) Simmers; and his children, Herbert W. Simmer, Jr., Tommy, Barbie, Adam, Sue, Nancy, Butch, James, Bobby and Chris. He is further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Private services were held for the family. Arrangements were handled by Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020
