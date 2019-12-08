|
Herlaine R. "Herricane" Jones, age 55 of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born in Erie on February 27, 1964, daughter of Gladys Jones and the late David E. Gaines.
Herlaine went to Job Corp and was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. She loved gospel music, going to the casino, boxing, and playing bingo. She also loved to dance and sing at family gatherings. Herlaine cherished her family and friends.
In addition to her mother, Herlaine is survived by three children, Sade Williams (Nolan), Shadarryl Jones and Shakira Yarbrough; six brothers, David L. Easter, Arthur "Popeye" Jones, Yancy Jones, Todd Jones, Rodney Jones and David E. Gaines, Jr.; her godsister, Carla Warner; her significant other, Matthew "Buddy" Leach; six grandchildren, Makeemera Jr., Xavi'Aire, Tevin Jr., Cash'mere, Milo, and soon to come granddaughter, Zy'alayah; two aunts, Loretta Wright and Marlene Cochran; best loved nephew, Rodney M. Jones, Jr.; and special cousin, Gwendolyn Goodwine; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her father, Herlaine was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Arthur and Velma Easter; paternal grandparents, Cozettee Gaines-West-Jackson, and Dan Gaines; maternal uncles, Chester, John, Dale and Richard Easter; and paternal uncles, James, Larry, and Robert Gaines.
Friends may call at the Greater Calvary Baptist Church, 2624 German Street, on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at noon. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019