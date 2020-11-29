Herman J. Hilyer, age 65, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with kidney disease.
He was born in Erie on November 2, 1955, son of the late Herman E. and Jenny Hilyer.
Herman was a painter with General Electric, retiring after 42 years. He was an avid dirt track racer and outdoorsman. He loved hunting, camping with his granddaughters, and spending time with his family. Herman was a Jets fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR.
Herman is survived by a daughter, Julie Hilyer (Nick Fetzner); two sons, Adam Hilyer and Brandon Wilson; two granddaughters, Maddy and Maci; one sister, Theresa "Sis" Black; four brothers, Clyde "Buck" (Sharon), John, James (Christine) and Mark (Stephanie) Hilyer; three stepsisters, Lucy Schultz, Joann Murray and Mary Jo Salvaggio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by his stepmother, Josephine Hilyer; and his godson, Christopher Black.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2 until 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hunt of a Lifetime, 6297 Buffalo Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421 or Toys For Tots.
