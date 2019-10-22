|
|
Herman Ralph Percy, age 78, of Erie, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born in in Erie on August 15, 1941, son of the late George and Adda Kreps Percy.
Herman worked as a grounds-keeper with the Erie Cemetery Association at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery his entire working career, retiring in 2009. He enjoyed woodworking, crafts, puzzles, working on cars and was a fan of NASCAR. Herman loved spending time with his family, especially his wife, JoAnne, before she passed away.
In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnne LaMaye Percy, on October 20, 2013. Survivors include five sisters, Elma Rekitt of St. Paul, Texas, Betty (Dan) Casey of Erie, Christenna Kaday of Harborcreek, Bernice Bliley and Barbara (Mark) Clark all of Erie; one aunt and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Herman's family would like to thank the caregivers at Pleasant Ridge, especially Cindy, his "favorite girl", and the nurses and aides at Lakeland Hospice.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Roseanne Oliver. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 22, 2019