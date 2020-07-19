Heromin "Harry" Zmijewski, 69, of Buford, Ga., passed away at his residence, on June 14, 2020, guided by angels and surrounded by love. By his side was his wife, Doreen and son, Alex.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on August 30, 1950, to the late Witold and Anna (Zalewska) Zmijewski.
Harry was a graduate of St. Stanislaus Grade School, Academy High School, Edinboro University and received a Master's Degree from Cranbrook Academy of Art for Sculpture.
Harry was one of the kindest, most gentle, unselfish, thoughtful and caring person anyone would have ever known. He was an incredible artist and teacher. And leave it to Harry to get two "holes in one" in one season! The term "Renaissance Man" is often overused, for Harry it truly rings true.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Genevieve Zmijewski, Evelyn Gostomski and Caroline Narducci; a brother, Ray Zmijewski; and a nephew, Brian Beason.
He is survived by his loving wife, Doreen Cestari; and his devoted son, Alex Zmijewski; stepchildren, Derek Schklar and Andrea Schklar (Pema Tsering); grandchildren, Ari and Fiona of Atlanta; brother, Leo Zmijewski (Jeannie); sisters, Irene Mazzocco, Christine Beason, Kathy Weber, husband Denny, and Mari Krugger, all of Erie, and Rose Ann Szymanski, husband Lenny of Northeast; and Alex's mother, Marcy Messina (Tony), of Hermitage.
Harry, we love you yesterday, today and always.
