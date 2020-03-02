|
Herta Hess Danowski, 91, of Erie, died on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born in Vienna, Austria on March 23, 1928, the daughter of Josef and Hermine Hess, and came to this country in 1949 as the war bride of Stanley J. Danowski.
She was employed as secretary/office manager at the Walbridge Co. for 27 years, then worked another nine years at Gannon University, from where she retired. She was a member of the Mercy Center on Aging, serving on their Board for six years, and participated in their numerous activities, especially line dancing. She also did hospice volunteering with the Visiting Nurses Association of Erie (VNA) for many years, which involved visiting and house-sitting with mostly end-of-life-stage clients/patients of the VNA.
Always interested in health and physical fitness, Herta was a life-long member of the Glenwood YMCA. Her love of nature and animals made her appreciate Erie's many parks and wooded areas, which she and her animal companions enjoyed to the fullest. In the same vein were her gardening pursuits and her membership in the 4-Corners Garden Club, where she served as president twice. She also belonged to two local German clubs and enjoyed their many cultural and heritage activities including a yearly Octoberfest. Last but not least, cooking and baking were big in her life and she also was involved in many crafts such as knitting, embroidery, etc.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Stanley; her sister, Eveline; grandson, Stephen Paul II; and great-granddaughter, Kori; and lifelong friend Gertrude Teodorski.
She is survived by two sons, Daniel M. Danowski and his wife Kathie, Erie, and Stephen Paul Danowski and his wife Cheryl, Erie, as well as three grandchildren, Daniel Danowski, fiancée Shea Anderson, Stephanie Durkin, husband Patrick, and Melissa Danowski. Also surviving her are five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Koleton, Kaleb, Katelynn and Kayla; two great-great grandchildren, Briella and Brooklyn; several nieces and nephews in the USA as well as a niece, Traude, in Germany; and many lifelong friends.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family and no calling hours will be observed. A memorial service at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Erie will be announced at a later date. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. is assisting with arrangements.
Herta's family wishes to extend their gratitude for the wonderful care provided by the nurses and staff on the Third Floor East at LECOM Senior Living, as well as the nurses with VNA Hospice who provided much comfort.
Memorials may be made to Because You Care, 6041 West Rd., McKean, PA 16426 or the Humane Society of NW PA, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 2, 2020