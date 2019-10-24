|
|
Hilda M. Leone, 89, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at the LECOM Senior Living Center, with her family by her side. She was born in Erie, on February 26, 1930, to the late Walter and Pearl Hatt.
Hilda worked for many years in the Erie School District cafeteria.
Hilda married Rudy Leone on August 10, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1993.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David Leone along with many of her siblings, including her sisters, Esther Iesue, Ethlyn Cline, Ruth Ploss and Norma Dubrock and her brothers, Alfred Saltsgiver, Russell Hatt and Walter Hatt.
She is survived by a daughter, Catherine Robson and her husband Larry of Las Vegas, Nev. and her sons, Fred Leone and his wife Ruth of Ashland, Ky., John Leone and his wife Darlene of Erie, and Ron Leone and his wife Brenda of Girard, Pa. She is survived by her sisters, Wanda Bennett of New Haven, Conn. and Walretta Robinson of Erie. Hilda is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her close friend, Donna Snyder, who spent many years as her caregiver.
Per her wishes, there will be no visitation and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16505, to help search for a cure.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 24, 2019