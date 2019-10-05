|
|
Hilda Marie Kuffer, age 92, lifelong resident of Waterford, died on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Corry Manor. She was born on August 21, 1927, to the late Louis Rummell and Amelia Bastian Dinjer Rummell.
She married Walter Kuffer on June 12, 1948, and he preceded her in death on November 12, 2014.
Hilda's family includes her daughter, Trudy Brown and husband Gary; a granddaughter, Tanya Krott and husband Aaron; and two great-grandsons, Mitchell and Dalton.
She had three sisters whom have all passed, Pearl Dinjer Knepp, Ruth Dinjer Merrill, and Violet Dinjer Donnell.
Hilda was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Waterford, and will be remembered for being a good cook who enjoyed camping, traveling, and playing cards. She thought her day was complete when she was privileged to see a deer.
Friends may attend visiting hours and funeral services at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Saturday, October 5th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Waterford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Marks Lutheran Church, PO Box 363, Waterford, PA 16441. Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 5, 2019