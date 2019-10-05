Home

Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Hilda Marie Kuffer


1927 - 2019
Hilda Marie Kuffer Obituary
Hilda Marie Kuffer, age 92, lifelong resident of Waterford, died on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Corry Manor. She was born on August 21, 1927, to the late Louis Rummell and Amelia Bastian Dinjer Rummell.

She married Walter Kuffer on June 12, 1948, and he preceded her in death on November 12, 2014.

Hilda's family includes her daughter, Trudy Brown and husband Gary; a granddaughter, Tanya Krott and husband Aaron; and two great-grandsons, Mitchell and Dalton.

She had three sisters whom have all passed, Pearl Dinjer Knepp, Ruth Dinjer Merrill, and Violet Dinjer Donnell.

Hilda was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Waterford, and will be remembered for being a good cook who enjoyed camping, traveling, and playing cards. She thought her day was complete when she was privileged to see a deer.

Friends may attend visiting hours and funeral services at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Saturday, October 5th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Waterford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Marks Lutheran Church, PO Box 363, Waterford, PA 16441. Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 5, 2019
