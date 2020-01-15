|
|
Holly Odette Miller Ewing, 65, died unexpectedly on January 8th, 2020. She was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 25th, 1954, in Butler, Pa., to her parents William H. Miller and Eldeen H. Young Miller.
She moved to Erie with her family when she was around two years old.
As a child, Holly especially enjoyed family road trips to Butler, where her father would pile all ten of them into a station wagon for the drive down. Her father was employed at General Electric and the family also has many fond memories of his company picnics at Conneaut Lake Park.
As a young woman, Holly worked as a waitress at Barbato's and later at the Shrine Club on West 8th Street in Erie. She also worked as a secretary at GECAC and later went on to work for and retire from the Postal Service. Over the last two years of her life, Holly was a live-in caregiver for 96 year old Ned in Spartansburg. Through her joy and energy in caring for him, we truly believe she added years to his life and really loved him dearly.
In the mid-1970s, she moved out to the west coast and lived in San Francisco, where she worked as a nanny for a doctor there. After a couple years there, she moved back home to Erie, but would always remark that she "left her heart in San Francisco."
After moving back to Erie, with the daughter she had while living there, she went on to have four more children and married the love of her life, Rev. Aaron Ewing III. They had initially met earlier in life and theirs was a story of tremendous love that lasted over half a century, through his death and until her own.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Aaron Ewing III of Henderson, Ky.; her parents, William H. and Eldeen Miller of Butler, Pa.; brothers, Harry and Harvey Miller, both of Erie; and sister, Hally Servidio (Richard), also of Erie.
She is survived by her six children, Sharisse Gore-Dahl (Jeff), Dr. Lee Spain (Mel), Antonia Emerson, Michael Ewing (Nichole), Adrian Ewing (Andrea), and Erin Ewing (Daniel), all of Erie; five stepchildren, Aaron Ewing IV, Angela Esters, Tracy Harvey, Lori Coleman and Anthony Dixon; four beloved sisters, Helen, Helicia, Heather and Hilary; 29 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and countless family members and friends.
To say that Holly had a big heart would be an understatement. Never having met a stranger, she carried herself with a grace and love for others that is seldom seen in this world. There was never a moment in her presence that you didn't feel loved in a profound and deep way. It gives her family peace and comfort to know that not only did Holly believe in Jesus Christ, but she lived the example of His love and selflessness every single day of her life. So on behalf of a grateful family and community, we thank her for being exactly the person she was in the lives of so many.
Friends may call on the family at Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Friday, January 17th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held for her on Saturday, January 18th at the Salvation Army Church, 1022 Liberty Street, at 11 a.m. Any and everyone is welcome to attend.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 15, 2020