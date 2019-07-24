|
Hope Annette DeMichele, age 79, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at UPMC Hamot, following a brief illness. She was born in Erie, on December 4, 1939, a daughter of the late Brady Buzzard and Bernice (Squire) Buzzard Kerlin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Samuel Brady DeMichele; and two sisters, Coyla Buzzard and Elzada Buzzard Behrendt.
Hope was a lifelong resident of Millcreek Township. She was a devoted homemaker and a loving and involved grandparent. She volunteered at the Erie Playhouse and the Erie Hunt & Saddle Club. Hope enjoyed bowling, travel, cooking and baking.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel DeMichele Jr.; two daughters, Suzette M. DeMichele Lariccia and her fiancée Todd Little Sr. and Cheryl DeMichele Price and her spouse John Price; five grandchildren, Laura Hope Lariccia, Sarah Evelyn Lariccia, Todd Gregory Little Jr., Samuel Hawkins Price and Charlotte Mae Price; and two brothers, Don (Barbara) Buzzard and Bruce (Rosemary) Buzzard.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Thursday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service there on Friday morning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.
