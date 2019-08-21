Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
1972 - 2019
Hope L. Anthony Obituary
Hope L. Anthony, 47, of Erie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by close friends, following a brief illness on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born in Kittanning, Pa., on July 15, 1972, a daughter of Howard and Mary Ann Anthony.

Hope graduated from the Barber National Institute and was a volunteer with the EHCA MOVE Program. She loved getting phone calls from her special friend, Linda, and spending time with her housemates and staff. She also loved when people read books to her, vacationing (especially her Disney cruise), music, movies, manicures, and going for rides.

She was preceded in death by a number of family members.

She is survived by her legal guardian and friend, Michele Koszegi (Ken) and their family; her very special friend, Linda Spencer and her family; her Walbridge group home housemates and staff; and her EHCA family.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services there at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Erie Homes for Children and Adults (EHCA), 226 E. 27th St., Erie, PA 16504.

Michele would like to thank Family Hospice and the entire staff of EHCA for their unconditional love and support and for being Hope's family for the past 44 years.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 21, 2019
