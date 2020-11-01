Howard B. Baxter, age 73, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
He was born in Erie, on December 30, 1946, a son of the late, Earl B. and Ruth C. (Anderson) Baxter.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Calvin Baxter.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Roach) Baxter, stepchildren, Robert Carr (Michelle George) of Delaware, Patrick Carr (Mary Jo Testa) of Maryland, Jenny Carr Garres (Dave) of Erie, and Cheryl Carr (Jason Ludwig) of Erie, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, Bob and Linda Anderson and Roberta Skopow, and a niece and nephew.
A private burial will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery. The Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to http://www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
.
.