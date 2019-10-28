Home

Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Howard C. Butch Grimshaw Jr.


1952 - 2019
Howard C. Butch Grimshaw Jr. Obituary
Howard C. "Butch" Grimshaw Jr., 67, of Girard, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center.

He was born March 1, 1952, in Erie, a son of the late Howard C. Grimshaw Sr. and Betty (McCall) Grimshaw of Fairview.

Butch was a longtime member of the Lake City Fire Co., where he was former Chief and life member. He was also a member of the Fairview American Legion Post #742 , he loved NHRA drag racing, as well as hunting and being in the outdoors.

His family include a daughter, Amy C. Crolli (Brad); a son, Brad Grimshaw (Sara); two sisters, Joyce Carlson and Bess Grimshaw; and two grandchildren, Alyssa Mahoney and Peyton Mahoney.

Butch's family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Carol Bearce of Fairview, a very close family friend who took care of their father throughout his recent illness.

Services will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake City Fire Co., 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City, PA 16423

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2019
