Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Erie, PA
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Erie, PA
Howard E. Leamer


1938 - 2020
Howard E. Leamer Obituary
Howard Leamer, 81, of Millcreek Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born in Chautauqua County, N.Y., on May 17, 1938, the son of the late Harold Leamer and Julia Lewis Leamer Reece.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Howard was retired from Penelec and the Hite Co. He enjoyed motorcycling, being a member of GWRRA, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years Barbara L. Baker Leamer, his children Brenda Fox (Jim) of Arizona, Joanne Leamer-Fisher (Don) of New Mexico, Eric Hartstein of Erie, Lisa Turner (Michael) of Erie, and Brian Leamer (Melissa) of Erie, several grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Carl Leamer, and one sister Lois Nickerson.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until time of prayers at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020
