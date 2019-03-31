|
Howard E. Wheeler age 85, of Millcreek passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at
Millcreek Community Hospital.
He was born in Union City, on February 3, 1934 a son of the late Clarence and Katherine
Steadman Wheeler.
He attended high school in Union City and graduated from Wesleyville High School, he went on to serve his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Howard worked as a barber and for the United States Post Office in Erie and Florida for many years.
He was a member and was deep in his faith at Faith Lutheran Church, where he had
many friends. He was a life member of the Siebenbuerger Club where he loved having dinner and his Yuengling Beer. He enjoyed wintering with his wife in Bradington, Fla., where he also worked at the Red Barn Flee Market. He loved music and his Wegman's
Coffee Club group.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Wheeler in 2016.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Maryann Luke of Erie; three nieces: Doreen Gray and her husband Dale of Waterford; Laura Luke of Florida; Ann Falletta and her husband John Alexander of Erie; nephew, Jeff Luke and his wife Dawn of Waterford; a dear friend, Jessica Smith and special friends, Sandy and Brian.
Friends may attend a memorial service at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road on Monday at 11am.Burial in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 5414 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Robert Esper and the Staff of Millcreek Community Hospital for their care.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019