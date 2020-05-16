|
|
Howard F. Sturgill, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born in Jenkins, Ky. on February 17, 1939, son of the late Water and Effie Jenkins.
Howard was a 32 year employee of Plastek until his retirement in 2004. He enjoyed boating and snowmobiling, and was an avid collector of eagles. Howard especially loved his two dogs, Brandy and Lucky, and watching western movies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rose David.
Howard is survived by three children, Wayne Sturgill (Carol) of Erie, Darlene Hartman (Brian) of North Carolina and Dolores Rawa (John) of Lake City; seven grandchildren, Timothy, Heather, Robert, Justin, Joshua, Tiffany and AJ; seven great-grandchildren, Bryan, Anthony, Taylor, Conner, Tanner, Gabriella and Dominic; two brothers, Charles Strugill (Aggie) and Donald Sturgill (Jean) of Maryland; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 16, 2020