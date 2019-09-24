|
|
Howard Hull, 90, of Lawrence Park, passed away at home surrounded by his family and friends on Monday, September 16, 2019.
He was born in Widnoon, Pa., in Madison Township, on July 4, 1929, the son of the late Elmer and Mabel (Reitz) Hull.
As a young man, he helped work the fmaily farm before moving to Erie, Pa. He was officially retired from Kaiser Aluminum, but worked many different jobs before and after: milk man, bread man, transporting cars, delivering flowers, and working at a golf course in Florida just to name a few. Throughout his life he was always on the move, no dust settled on him, working hard at his job, taking care of his home and fmaily. Howie was a personality and a character who will be very much missed.
He loved to talk to people and make new friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, he was an excellent bowman. He loved to spend time with his wife Wanda dancing with the Y-Squares, ballroom dancing, traveling and camping with family and friends. In the past, he had been a member of the East Erie Loyal Order of Moose and Siebenbuerger Club. He loved his wife, family and his dogs Buddy and Sandy with all of his might. He enjoyed visits from his granddaughter Heather and great-grandson Preston Becker. In recent years, he was aided and comforted with tender loving care by his friend Coleen Rackow.
Howie is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Wanda Hull, his son Robert Hull, and his brother Edward Hull.
He is survived by his sister Lois Lockhart, daughter Bonnie Burgess, his sons Lary (Sherrie) Hull and David Hull (Deborah Walter). Also, stepsons Steven (Diann) Ruggiero, Philip (Melody) Ruggiero, Lawrence (Brenda) Ruggiero and daughter, Elaine Ruggiero, (Steven Lax). Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also, his good friends Harvey Hess and Norman Baste.
Donations in memory of Howard can be made to Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue (NCCR), 7540 North Gale St., Westfield, NY 14787.
Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements made by G.R. Bailey Funeral Home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 24, 2019