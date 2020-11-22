Howard I. Keener, 63, of Cambridge Springs, formerly of Edinboro, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at home. He was born in Indiana, Pa., on February 2, 1957, the son of the late Irvin and Marian Keener
Howard graduated from Fort LeBouf High School in 1975. He also attended the Erie Co. Vo-Tech and was an auto mechanic most of his life. He worked at Thor-o-tire in Edinboro for over 20 years. He previously worked at Kmart and Hammett Motors.
Howard's lifelong passion was building and racing stock cars. He loved spending time with family and playing with his furry friends Max and Grimm. Howard enjoyed bowling and was part of the league at Lost Lanes in Cambridge Springs. Howard made friends with everyone he met and always had a joke ready.
He was preceded in death by his son Terry Keener and nephew Jason Keener.
Survivors include five daughters, Amanda (Thomas) Brenot of Meadville, Kristen (Matthew) Prentiss of Bradford, Kelly (Shawn) Liocano of Ashland, Ohio, Megan (John) Risjan of West Springfield, and Bonnie Keener of East Springfield; a son, Paul (Brandy) Edwards of East Springfield. He is also survived by two brothers, Gary (Linda) and James; three sisters, Joyce, Nancy (Scott), and Melissa, nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 a memorial celebration will be at a later date.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, c/o Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie St., Edinboro, PA 16412.
To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.