Howard L. Hart, age 71, of Erie, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on November 20, 1948, a son of the late Joseph Hart and Patricia Fitzgerald Hart Nieder Hyde.
After graduating from Strong Vincent High School in 1966, Howard joined the U.S. Navy. He served a total of eight years, including during the Vietnam War. Upon return from the military, he worked at GE and then Hammermill as a papermaker. He retired from security at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home.
He often held two jobs at a time so that his wife Brenda could stay home to raise the kids. He was very strong, hard working and sacrificed for his family. Family was the world to him and he was dedicated to them. He was a loyal band parent for many years. He coached baseball for many years and was an avid Yankee fan.
He was a former member of Luther Memorial Church and was active with the American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Chrissy Craft and Rhea Nieder Watkins Lewis and his brother Patrick Nieder.
Howard is survived by his wife of 52 years Brenda McGrath Hart, a son Robert (Lisa) Hart of Pittsburgh, a daughter Tammy (Kevin) Hart Pearson of Erie, five grandchildren Ryan, Todd, and Jeff Hart, Jason and Daniel Pearson, and four great-grandchildren Audrina, Gavin, Kolten and Hunter. He is further survived by his brother William Nieder and sister Maryann Scarpelli and a dear friend Judy Karney.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Tuesday, March 10th at Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and may attend a funeral service there on Wednesday, March 11th at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill, with military honors.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 9, 2020