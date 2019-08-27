Home

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Anshe Hesed Cemetery
624 West 26th Street
Erie, PA
Howard L. Rubenfield


1946 - 2019
Howard L. Rubenfield Obituary
Howard L. Rubenfield, age 73, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Fairview Manor. He was born June 27, 1946, a son of the late Edward and Esther Zavosnick Rubenfield.

Howard was a 1964 graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh, Pa., and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from the University of Pittsburgh in 1968 and a Juris Doctorate in Law in 1971. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1971-1976. Howard was an attorney for Neighborhood Legal Services in Corry and Erie as well as various legal firms, retiring from Segel and Solymosi in 2016.

Howard was an avid reader and historian and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Panthers.

He is survived by three brothers, Ronald R. Rubenfield, of Pittsburgh, Pa., Allen J. Rubenfield (Karen), of Atlanta, Ga., and Marc J. Rubenfield (Susan), of Somerville, Mass. Howard is further survived by his nephews, Daniel and Jason Rubenfield and niece, Elizabeth Rubenfield.

Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Anshe Hesed Cemetery, 624 West 26th Street, Erie, on Wednesday, August 28th at 10 a.m., with full Military Honors, and with Rabbi Rob Morais officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 3025 French St, Erie, PA 16504.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 27, 2019
