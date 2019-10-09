|
Howard P. Friedman "Howie," age 78, of Millcreek, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in his home, with his wife, son and daughter at his side.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 2, 1941, to Eugene and Helen (Ungerleider) Friedman and moved to Erie in the 6th grade.
He graduated from Academy High School in 1959. He went on to work for his dad at Seaway Aluminum.
Howard always had an interest in cars and began collecting and trading in classic automobiles from the 50s, 60s and 70s. He could often be seen at local and regional car shows. He was also self-employed for many years as a wholesale auto dealer.
He was an avid Gannon basketball fan and season ticket holder for more than 50 years, and he also loved music, frequently attending outdoor concerts on warm summer days and also riding around in his Beetle convertible. Howard was a member of the Glenwood YMCA for over 50 years.
Howard is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Jean Friedman; his daughter, Sara Friedman; his son, Gene (Sondra) Friedman; and his grandchildren, Kayla and Ryan. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sally (Dale) Cage; a brother-in-law, Jim (Jean) Schuster; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Friday at 11 a.m. with Rabbi Rob Morais officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a .
