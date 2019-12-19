|
Howard R. Van Allsburg, age 76, of North East, died on December 17, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on March 4, 1943, in Erie, the son of the late Joseph Reed and Dorothy (Bemiss) Van Allsburg.
Howard attended North East High School, graduated from Allegheny College in 1965, and later obtained his Master's Degree from Gannon University. Howard was a teacher for the Erie School District until his retirement in 1992.
He enjoyed studying local history, playing golf, and playing the clarinet; he was in the North West District Band of PA in Edinboro, and also played in the Erie Philharmonic for several years in the late 60s.
Howard was preceded in death by his brother, John Van Allsburg in 2017.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jean (Fries) Van Allsburg; daughter, Emily Van Allsburg of North East; three stepchildren, Alice Van Tassel of Denver, Colorado, Jeremiah Van Tassel of Albion, and Joshua Van Tassel of Erie; grandchildren, Tayla Van Tassel, Jonah Van Tassel, and Annabelle Martin; sister-in-law, Ann Partridge-Van Allsburg of Michigan; and nephews, Ken Partridge of Michigan and Alex Van Allsburg of Arizona.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Friday, December 20th from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service will be Rev. David Frank. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.
