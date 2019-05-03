|
Howard W. "Boss" Mills, Sr., age 75, of Millcreek Township, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, following a lengthy illness. He was born in Greene, N.Y., on October 10, 1943, son of the late Frederick and Hazel (Follette) Mills.
Howard was a devoted husband and father who worked hard to provide for his family. In 1975, with only $700 in his pocket and seven mouths to feed, he left employment with Agway to become an entrepreneur and establish his own business, Howard's Heating & Plumbing. He went on to further entrepreneurial pursuits with the purchase of Roto Rooter franchises, first in Watertown, N.Y. and then in Erie, Pa. He retired in 2006 after 31 years of being self-employed. Howard was truly the consummate "Mr. Fix-It" and was always there to help family and friends with any and all repair projects.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers: Jim, Bob, Fred, Dave and Don.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Caroline M. (McGowan) Mills; five children: Susan Smith (Ron), Sherrie Sexton (Darrell), Howard Mills, Jr., Daniel Mills (Teresa) and Debra McIntosh; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard Mills (Mary); two sisters, Lona Grant and Lois Reeves (Jim) and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 3:00 p.m. by Howard's son, Pastor Daniel Mills and Pastor David Roach. Howard will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harborcreek Baptist Church, 4719 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510.
