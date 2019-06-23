|
|
Hugh C. Camp, 67, of Millcreek, and formerly of East Greenbush, N.Y., passed away suddenly, on June 17, 2019, in Weaverville, N.C., while visiting family.
He was enjoying retirement after a nearly 40-year career as a locomotive engineer with Conrail and Amtrak railroads.
Hugh was born in 1951 in Kingston-upon-Thames, England. After the family moved to the Erie area, he attended St. Peter Cathedral School and graduated from Strong Vincent High. After a short time working at Erie G.E., he began his railroad career, working his way up from brakeman to engineer. He enjoyed traveling, reading, jazz, movies, and tinkering with electronics. Although he contracted Parkinson's Disease several years ago, he refused to let it limit his horizons. He continued to travel in retirement, and recently enjoyed visiting Ireland and Hawaii.
He is survived by his son Brian Camp, brother (E.) Michael Camp, grandchildren Zachary Beebe, Makaylee Camp, and Christopher Baker, stepsiblings Tim Donlin, James Donlin (Linda), Patricia Chaklos (George), and Anne Moses, and numerous cousins, including Mary Ann Freeman and Jennie Wagner (Don).
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, in Erie. A service will be held at the funeral home at 8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019