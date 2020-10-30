Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother HuHuang Suei Mei (May) passed away peacefully, on October 23, 2020, at her residence in Erie, Pennsylvania. She was 83 years old.
Born on September 20, 1937, in Taiwan, she lived in the small town of Taitung and later Taipei before eventually relocating from Taiwan in 1992 at 55 years old to the United States to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
She was a devoted mother who single-handedly raised six children—daughters Li-Hsueh, Beverly, and Dolly; and sons James, Zai-Shou, and Zai-Rong.
She was a doting and loving grandmother (A-ma) to fifteen grandchildren Wen-chi, Pei-yu, Jia-hao, Zhi-hao, Lin, Walter, Sarah, Freda, Semantha, Katie, Wesley, William (Billy), Kenneth (Kenny), Dennis (Dennie), and Wei. She treasured her ten great-grandchildren Wesley, Marcella, Qiu-ping, Yu-san, Ning-qian, You-qun, Thomas, Charlotte, Mia, and Yu-pei.
Strong, courageous, and resilient, she led her life by example. There was never a task or problem too large or too small that she could not handle.
She was a globetrotter who often travelled to Taiwan, Japan, and the United States to visit with her family and friends.
An avid gardener, she took pride in growing beautiful vegetables and herbs that were used often in her cooking. She was an incredible cook and enjoyed preparing feasts of delicious and authentic Taiwanese cuisine for her family, friends, and guests. No one was ever hungry in her presence.
Our Mother and Grandmother was a fiercely independent and remarkable woman who deeply loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and she was deeply loved in return.
We will miss her every day.
Private services have been entrusted to the Burton, Quinn, Scott Cremation and Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16506.
.
.