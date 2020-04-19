|
Huoc Hung Nguyen, of Erie, loving husband and father of four children, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 79, after battling an illness over the last several months.
Huoc was born in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, on April 25, 1940, son of the late Lu Nguyen and Chi Thi Le.
He made Erie his home for the last 39 years. Huoc was a dedicated, hardworking member of the community from 1981 until the day he retired in 2007.
He enjoyed the outdoors, walking, exercising and most of all his garden, that he loved to share with his friends and neighbors.
Huoc is survived by his wife of 53 years, Hoa Thi Nguyen; two sons, Anh Nguyen (Chau Loan Bui) of Erie, and Donald Nguyen of Pittsburgh; and two daughters, Than Nguyen of Erie, and Lan Nguyen Hooper (Brian Hooper) of Pittsburgh. His family tree deepens even further with two grandsons, two granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews.
He will be fondly remembered and never forgotten by his loving family and friends.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation was held. He was laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery on Friday, April 17, 2020. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020