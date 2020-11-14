1/1
I. Iliene Wolfe
1935 - 2020
I. Iliene Wolfe, born June 24, 1935, of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away from complications from Alzheimer's. She was born to the late Theodore and Lura I (Schlosser) Tau.

Iliene married Arthur D Wolfe in March of 1955, he preceded her in death in August 2011.

Left to cherish Iliene's memories are her five children: Debra (Timothy) Parmenter of Labelle, Florida, Dewayne Wolfe of Roswell, N.M., Donald (Cherie) Wolfe of Greenwood, Indiana, David Wolfe of Roswell, N.M., and Diane (Mark) Corbin of Roswell, N.M.; five grandchildren: Lance (Sheila) Ransom of York, Pa., Corey (Janice) Ransom of Etna, Ohio, Stefanie (John) Albers of Cape Coral, Fla., Stacie (Josh) Boothe of Westport, Ind., and Kambra Corbin of Wichita, Kan.; as well as her 11 great-grandchildren: Abigail, Dennis, Anna, David, Ruthie and Brooklyn Ransom, Jaidon and Kendal Albers and Paisley, Deacon and Evelyn Boothe.

Iliene is preceded in death by her siblings: Irene (James) McQuiston, Ralph (Margaret) Tau, Geraldine Tau, and Beatrice (Eugene) Perry.

No services will be held at this time.

Interment will be in Saegertown, Pa., at a later date with a Graveside Service to be announced at a later warmer date.

Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Iliene's family at www.andersonbethany.com.

Iliene's tribute was written in her honor by her family.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory - Roswell
2609 South Main
Roswell, NM 88203
(575) 622-5888
