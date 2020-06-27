Ian Michael Welden, 41, beloved son of Mark and Phyllis Welden, passed away on June 16th, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, of Corry, Pa.; his sister Erin Welden and her partner Jason Cimock, of Oklahoma City; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Ian had a huge place in his heart for all animals, especially his "puppa" brother Jasper, his pup nephew and niece Johnny and Sophie, his thirty year old turtle Dobber and his new pup Pistol.
He attended Corry Area Schools, where he enjoyed studying art and English. He loved working with his hands and held jobs in roofing and construction.
Ian had endless hobbies and interests, and was always learning. He was a voracious reader, especially of the science fiction genre. He enjoyed playing video and card games, including "Magic the Gathering." He loved cartoons, his favorite being "Calvin and Hobbes" and comic books, which he often drew himself. He enjoyed many movies and TV shows, some of his favorites being "Mystery Science Theatre 3000" and "The Honeymooners." He had a deep connection to music and enjoyed discovering new bands and musicals. He loved working in the garden and enjoyed every aspect of it, from preparing the earth to processing the bounty.
Private services were held at Bracken Funeral Home in Corry, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made to The ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 27, 2020.