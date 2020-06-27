Ian Michael Welden
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ian Michael Welden, 41, beloved son of Mark and Phyllis Welden, passed away on June 16th, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, of Corry, Pa.; his sister Erin Welden and her partner Jason Cimock, of Oklahoma City; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Ian had a huge place in his heart for all animals, especially his "puppa" brother Jasper, his pup nephew and niece Johnny and Sophie, his thirty year old turtle Dobber and his new pup Pistol.

He attended Corry Area Schools, where he enjoyed studying art and English. He loved working with his hands and held jobs in roofing and construction.

Ian had endless hobbies and interests, and was always learning. He was a voracious reader, especially of the science fiction genre. He enjoyed playing video and card games, including "Magic the Gathering." He loved cartoons, his favorite being "Calvin and Hobbes" and comic books, which he often drew himself. He enjoyed many movies and TV shows, some of his favorites being "Mystery Science Theatre 3000" and "The Honeymooners." He had a deep connection to music and enjoyed discovering new bands and musicals. He loved working in the garden and enjoyed every aspect of it, from preparing the earth to processing the bounty.

Private services were held at Bracken Funeral Home in Corry, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made to The ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bracken Funeral Home - Corry
315 N Center St
Corry, PA 16407
(814) 664-7735
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 26, 2020
Ian was a good friend of ours we will miss him dearly
Chris/kristal Bliss/whitmore
Friend
June 26, 2020
My condolences to Phyl, Mark and Erin, and his family and friends.
Ian was a joy from the beginning. His love of nature, his brilliant mind and his curiosity made him so interesting and so loveable. He had an infectious laugh and smile. A kind and compassionate heart. He was too good for this world.
May you rest in peace, my beloved nephew. You will remain in our hearts forever.
Margaret Kraus-Kitcey
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved