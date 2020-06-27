My condolences to Phyl, Mark and Erin, and his family and friends.

Ian was a joy from the beginning. His love of nature, his brilliant mind and his curiosity made him so interesting and so loveable. He had an infectious laugh and smile. A kind and compassionate heart. He was too good for this world.

May you rest in peace, my beloved nephew. You will remain in our hearts forever.

Margaret Kraus-Kitcey

