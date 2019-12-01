|
Ida Irene Whitman Lawrence, age 94, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Millcreek Community Hospital. Her passing was peaceful as she shared with her loved ones that she was ready to join her husband once more. Irene was born in Erie on February 5, 1925, daughter of the late Harry and Ethel (Mennekee) Whitman.
As a little girl, she grew up in North East and attended the one-room schoolhouse known as the Hornby School. On April 4, 1945, she married the love of her life, Russell R. Lawrence. They were wed 68 years until his passing on January 3, 2014. Irene was a dedicated homemaker for most of her life. The love and care of her family was her greatest joy. Irene also enjoyed playing BINGO and the lottery as well as an occasional trip to a casino.
In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Russell, Irene went on to reunite with her son-in-law, Harold Pierce; grandson, Brett Duckett; granddaughters, Cindy Pierce and Lilly Saccamazone; brothers, Wilfred and Jack Whitman and sisters, Madeline Kramer and Karen Denning.
Survivors include her six children: Cheryl Pierce, Candice Kossbiel, Gary Lawrence (Linda), Bruce Lawrence (Laurie), Connie Konkol (Ron) and Carrie Lawrence; two sisters, Gladys Stage and Sally Brown; two brothers, Jerry Whitman (Kay) and Donald Whitman; 18 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed as per Irene's wishes. She will be privately laid to rest next to her husband, Russell, at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. The Lawrence Family has entrusted the care of funeral arrangements to Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd., Harborcreek.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019