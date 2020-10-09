Ilene M. Bisbee passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at UPMC, after battling health issues. Ilene was born on July 13, 1945, and is now with Lyle on a farm high in the sky.
Ilene grew up in Phillipsville, Pa. and married Lyle Bisbee on November 16, 1963, and spent 51 loving years of marriage with Lyle until his passing in 2014. They operated a dairy farm in Hatch Hollow, near Wattsburg, Pa.
Ilene loved art, dancing and her family. She took art classes at the Main Street Art Center, amazing everyone with her talent. She enjoyed spending time painting and sharing her art with friends and family. Ilene's favorite thing to do with Lyle was to square dance. They enjoyed many years of dancing and Ilene was president of the Wattsburg Stompers. Every year, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren took a picture and added it to her forest of Christmas trees. To put that in perspective, last year she had over 200 pictures of her grandchildren on seven Christmas trees.
Her family remembers her best as loving life, having a great sense of humor, having fun, a quick wit, and most of all a loving heart.
Ilene will be greatly missed by her family, which includes two daughters, Diane Cutshall (James) of Millcreek, Pa., and Darla Schneider (Joseph) of Union City, Pa.; twin sons, Richard Bisbee (Cindy) and Russell Bisbee (Susan), both of Union City, Pa.; two sisters, Ivarene Stoliker of Virginia Beach, Va., and Ann Meyers of Erie, Pa.; and a brother, Tom Blystone (Julie) of Rotonda, Fla. Ilene is survived by her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Kyle Weaver, Macoy and Mason Elias, Alyse and Austin Bisbee, Amanda, Sarah and Sharon Bisbee; step-grandchildren, Amber Hoertz (David) and Tyler Schneider; step-great-grandchildren, Tenley, Teagan, and Taylor Hoertz; and great-grandchildren, Peyton and Zoey Elias.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at the Union City Presbyterian Church. The funeral will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Rob Willert, Pastor of the church, officiating. Burial will be at the Wattsburg Cemetery.
The family appreciates all of the love and prayers.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Main Street Art Center in care of Martha Blair, 15671 Old Wattsburg Road, Union City, PA 16438.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
.