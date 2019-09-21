|
Ilona (Staub) Montefiori, age 62, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her residence, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Born April 11, 1957, in Braddock, Pa., she was the daughter of Walter Staub and the late Mary (Klepach) Staub.
Ilona worked for the State of Pennsylvania for many years in the Human Resources Office at SCI Albion and as the Site Coordinator and the Administrative Assistant to the Sr. Captain for the Flagship Niagara. She was a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Church for many years. In addition, she belonged to several social clubs including a life membership at the VFW Post 470, the Knights of St. John, the Italian National Club, the Siebenbuerger Club, and the Elks Club.
Ilona always lived life to its fullest. She was a remarkable wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, reading, and was always up for a new adventure. Ilona will be remembered by her family as a very giving and loving person and was willing to help anyone in need.
Besides her father, survivors include her loving husband, Larry Montefiori; a sister, Paula (Staub) Loomis of Edinboro; a brother, Gregory Staub and David Younge of Toronto; a stepdaughter, Catherine Kaschak, husband Jeffrey; four grandchildren, Alex, Jeffrey, Remington, and Lukas Kaschak; a niece, Maryann Loomis; two nephews, Bradley Loomis and Bryan Loomis, wife Nicole; two great-nieces, Maddeline Evans and Gracie Loomis; and several additional nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on Monday at 10:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th St. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1645 West 8th St, Erie, PA 16505, or to , 1001 State St., #502, Erie, PA 16501. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 21, 2019