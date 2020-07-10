1/1
Imogene (McAdoo) Wilson
1929 - 2020
Imogene (McAdoo) Wilson, age 90, of North East, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born on November 19, 1929, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Robert B. and Hester (Jacoby) McAdoo.

Imogene graduated from North East High School in 1947 and was later employed at Better Baked Foods in North East. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard M. Wilson; son, Scott R. Wilson; and brothers, Robert McAdoo, Donald McAdoo, and Edwin McAdoo.

Imogene is survived by her son, Roger Wilson of Erie; daughters, Vicki Shrive of Erie and Sandra Murphy of North East; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, Pa. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
